Mizoram Governor accepts minister's resignation

Aizawl: Mizoram governor Hari Babu Kambhampati has accepted the resignation of Dr K. Beichhua, who quit as minister of state from chief minister Zoramthanga’s ministry on Tuesday, official sources said on Wednesday.

The governor accepted the resignation on Tuesday itself and the portfolios of Beichhua – social welfare and tribal affairs, excise and narcotics, sericulture and animal husbandry and veterinary departments were allocated to the chief minister, the sources said.

Beichhua tendered his resignation to Zoramthanga on Tuesday purportedly due to the political impasse in Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) in south Mizoram’s Siaha district where Beichhua was elected from.

The Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator from the Siaha constituency had told reporters on Tuesday that he was told by Zoramthanga to resign from his ministry as the chief minister wanted to reshuffle the cabinet and portfolios.

Beichhua, however, did not disclose why he was told to resign.

He had said that he would decide his future course of action according to the choice of the people of his constituency.

Beichhua has been elected from the Siaha constituency on the MNF ticket for two consecutive terms since 2013.

People familiar with the matter said that the recent change of guard in the Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) in Siaha might be the reason leading to Beichhua’s resignation.

There was an internal squabble within the MNF in the Siaha district after the MNF-Congress coalition government was ousted by the BJP backed by three MNF members of the district council (MDCs), who sided with the BJP and voted against the MNF-Congress coalition government during a no-confidence-motion on November 25.

Sources said that Beichhua might join BJP before the state assembly polls slated for next year.

