How this Mizoram designer is re-shaping our perception of leather

Mention leather and people, especially vegans, will waste no time telling you that it is an environmental disaster, cruel to animals, and that vegan leather is a far safer and more sustainable option. But in Mizoram, one youth is only too happy to cut through propaganda and instead, promote locally-sourced animal leather as a solution to rampant consumerism and fast fashion. How? Read on …

Why is Mizoram not more famous for its handmade goods? And what are the locals doing to change this perception?

Well, an innovation and exhibition fair held at ITI ground from November 11 to 14 in Aizawl can be termed a crucial start......