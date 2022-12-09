Aizawl: Abuse of drugs and alcohol among school children and dropout students in Mizoram is on the rise, a study revealed.

According to the ‘Survey Report on Children and Drugs in Mizoram 2022‘ released on Thursday, children, including school dropouts, have become widely familiar with different types of drugs.

The report was released by state social welfare minister K. Beichhua in the presence of officials and representatives of civil society organisations, including the Young Mizo Association (YMA) and Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl or Mizo Women’s Association (MHIP). The survey or study was conducted among school children and dropouts in the age group of 10 to 17 years.

The survey revealed that a sizable number of students (dropouts) left their schools due to drug abuse.

After some time, they switched over to more intoxicative drugs and started using them more frequently than the initial period, it said.

The study also revealed that drug-using children tend to develop several medical problems, including inattention, anxiety and depression.

Speaking on the occasion, Beichhua said that drugs should be fought on a war footing.

He also emphasised awareness programmes among children to abstain from drugs, alcohol and tobacco.

