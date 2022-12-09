Mizoram: Police yet to receive polygraph reports of couple accused of daughter's rape

Aizawl: The Mizoram police are yet to receive reports of polygraph tests done on a couple who are the prime accused in the suspected rape case of their 2-year-old daughter, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

Aizawl Superintendent of Police (SP) C. Lalruaia said that the lie-detector test was conducted against the parents of the girl in Aizawl by experts from the Delhi forensic laboratory last week.

“We are yet to receive results (report) of the polygraph test from the experts. The test was conducted last week,” he said. He hoped that the results would be out soon.

According to state Deputy Inspector General of Police, Lalbiakthanga Khiangte, this is the first polygraph test to have been conducted in a criminal investigation in the state.

The couple had been arrested in early October and were booked under section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and 376AB of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They were released on bail last month.

The girl died at a private hospital in Aizawl due to acute Loryngotracheobrontis (ALTB) on September 16.

However, when her body was being prepared to be handed over to her family some unnatural signs were spotted in her private parts, police had said in a statement earlier.

The subsequent examination of her body also revealed that some healed wounds were found on her private, which indicated that she could have been sexually abused, the statement had said.

Aizawl police then registered a suo-moto case under POCSO Act on September 20 and launched a rigorous investigation, during which many people, including the girl’s grandparents, other relatives and local leaders, were questioned.

