Aizawl: Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set to contest the Mizoram assembly polls due in the later part of next year, a leader said on Friday.

AAP Mizoram organising chairman Andrew Lalremkima said that the newly turned national party would contest at least 25 out of 40 seats in the upcoming assembly polls.

“We are scouting across the state for courageous and upright persons as party candidates. We are planning to contest as many seats as possible and at least 25 minimum,” the leader told a news conference in Aizawl.

He said the party leaders from Delhi will campaign in Mizoram next year. According to Andrew, the AAP, which is only ten years old, has got the status of a national party after securing 5 seats and nearly 13 per cent of vote share in the Gujarat assembly polls on Thursday.

He said that the party will also win a good number of seats in Mizoram assembly polls next year.

Andrew claimed that the AAP is growing as it got more supporters in the state. AAP Mizoram organising secretary Joseph Biakthianghlima said that the party established its base in Mizoram in April this year.

Since then it has been recruiting members by launching membership drives across the state, he said.

Mizoram has 40 assembly seats and in the present assembly the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) headed by chief minister Zoramthanga has 28 members, opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM)-7, Congress-5 and BJP-1.

Even though MNF is a member of BJP led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and an ally of the NDA government at the Centre, the party does not align and work with the BJP in the state.

