As the first Silchar-Sylhet festival was taking place in Barak Valley, Assam, celebrating close ties between India and Bangladesh on December 2, 2022, Muana* and 14 other people were fleeing Bangladesh for India, fearing for their lives. Their destination? Same as those fleeing from the brutal military coup in Myanmar.

Mizoram.

The state has been a haven for over 40,000 refugees from Myanmar. More refugees arrived in the past week, but this time, it was from a different side of the border. Armed conflicts between Bangladesh Anti-Terrorism Unit, Rapid Action Battalion and ethnic insurgents Kuki-Chin National......