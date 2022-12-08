AIZAWL: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, an official statement said.

During the meeting with the Prime Minister at the latter’s office, Zoramthanga informed him of the needs of the state, the statement said.

Later in the day, the chief minister, who is now in the National Capital, also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it said.

Zoramthanga will return to Mizoram on Friday, the statement added.

After meeting the Prime Minister, Zoramthanga took to twitter and said that the country’s position on every front has become much stronger than before under the Prime Minister’s supervision.

“India is truly blessed under the able leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. India’s position on every front has become much stronger than before under his supervision,” he said.

During his stay in Delhi, Zoramthanga had attended an all party meeting to solicit suggestions for the G20 summit next year. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.India officially assumed the presidency of G20 on December 1. Over 200 meetings of the influential group will be held in the country across 55 cities. Some meetings are also planned to be held across the Northeastern region and Mizoram’s capital will host one of these.

