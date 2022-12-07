Aizawl: In a suspected murder case, a 51-year-old woman and her 7-year-old grandson were found dead inside their house in western Mizoram’s Mamit district, about 90 km from state capital Aizawl, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

The incident came to light at around 6:30 am on Wednesday when information was received at Mamit police station that a woman and her grandson were found dead with severe cut wounds on their heads inside their residence at Mamit’s Luangpawl area, Mamit Superintendent of Police Lalthangpui Pulamte said.

The police team rushed to the spot and discovered the body of the woman lying in a pool of blood on the floor, while the boy was found lying on a bed soaked in blood, she said.

The woman sustained multiple severe cut injuries on her head and neck, while her grandson suffered severe cut injuries on the head, she said.

An axe stained with blood was recovered from the house, she said.

A case has been registered under 302 section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the search for the woman’s husband, the prime suspect, who might have escaped soon after committing the crime, is on, Pulamte said.

The SP said that it was learnt from some quarters that the couple broke into a fight on Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

