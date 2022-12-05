Guwahati: With an aim to support the local musical talents, Mizoram will be hosting a gala musical extravaganza ‘Local Music Festival’ on December 10 at Mizo Brewery, IGC Sakawrtuichhun from 3 pm to 10 pm.

During the biggest outdoor music festival, one will get a chance to enjoy live musical performances in the midst of nature.

“This is the first edition of the event and we plan to expand it next year. Music lovers will be able to enjoy Rock music at the event,” an organiser of the event said.

“We have a vision of bringing people from all over India through the festival to experience the beauty of Mizoram and its unique culture,” he added.

Indie rock band Avora Records, Aizawl’s top rock band Boomerang, Mizoram’s popular rapper and youth icon G’nie, Benjamin Sum and band will rock the show with their sizzling performances.

The highlight of the festival will be special performances by Samuel Apazozo & the bois, Jeff n Empy and Pangpari.

During the one-day event, the guests will be able to enjoy the chilly winter evening

with bonfire, different cuisines and live music.

Ticket for the music festival is priced at Rs 300 per person.

