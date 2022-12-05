Aizawl: Mizoram agriculture minister C. Lalrinsanga on Monday said the government will constitute an agricultural product marketing committee act board to facilitate markets for agricultural products in the state.

Steps are being taken under the leadership of chief minister Zoramthanga for the proposed board, the minister said.

He said that the board will facilitate markets for farmers to sell their products.

“We will set up an agriculture product marketing committee act board to ensure that agricultural products are sold seamlessly. We are planning to export our local products to not only other parts of the country but also abroad,” Lalrinsanga, who is also Mizo National Front (MNF) adviser, said while addressing a function at the party office here.

He said that efforts are on to export 4 metric tons of Mizo chilli to Germany and the US.

