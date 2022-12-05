4 killed as pickup truck falls into gorge in Mizoram

Aizawl: At least four persons, including an 11-year-old boy, were killed when a pickup truck in which they were travelling fell into a gorge in south Mizoram’s Lunglei district on Sunday, police said.
The incident occurred when the four occupants were heading towards their village from Aizawl, the police said.
The pickup truck in which they were travelling skidded off the road and fell into the gorge more than 200 metres deep on the outskirts of Thingfal village, they said.
The four persons died on the spot, the police added.
