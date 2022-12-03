Guwahati: In a major operation against anti-national activities, Lunglei Batallion of Assam Rifles recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunitions on Saturday. The operation was carried out near Block Tuipang of Saiha district based on specific information.

The operation was launched by Assam Rifles personnel and Tuipang police on December 3, 2022. The team had specific information on possible smuggling of weapons and war-like stores moving in three Kenbo bikes, which tried to evade the Mobile Vehicle Check Post in the general area of Tuipang. Spot checking was carried out and during checking, war-like stores were recovered, and 4 individuals were detained.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The recoveries include .22 rifles, NX 200 antenna, .22 ammunition, gunpowder and Kenbo bikes, among others.

Four Myanmar nationals were also apprehended. The apprehended individuals and recoveries made handed over to the police station, Tuipang.

Also Read | First dataset on tree-moss dwelling diatoms from Mizoram’s Blue Mountains

Trending Stories









