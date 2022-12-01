Across Northeast India, tourism is often promoted as one industry that, if harnessed correctly, can propel the region to the top of the world’s favourite tourist destinations. And for good reason. From the lush plains of Kaziranga to the majestic-yet-unknown beauty of Arunachal Pradesh, from Scotland of the East-Meghalaya to one of mother nature’s most beautiful treasures of Loktak Lake in Manipur and the stunning sceneries of Dzukou Valley, we are spoilt for choice. Right?

Yes. But Mizoram is missing from that list. And a recently-concluded International Tourism Mart, held between November 16 and 19, attempts to correct that.

Last year, tourism in Mizoram hit the headlines but not for a good reason. A tourist complained about poor facilities at a lodge in Tamdil (a reservoir lake about 64 km from Aizawl), for which a staff member at the lodge was sacked.