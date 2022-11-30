Aizawl: Chief minister Zoramthanga on Tuesday paid a visit to western Mizoram’s Mamit and inspected various projects in the lone aspiration district of the state, an official statement said.

The chief minister visited a circuit house and ongoing projects of a district sports complex, a multipurpose indoor stadium and a 100-bedded hospital in Mamit town, the statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Zoramthanga said that his government is making efforts to develop Mamit district.

He said that the ongoing projects are being executed for the development of people, especially the youths.

He also urged the people to develop a sense of ownership as the projects belonged to them.

The chief minister was accompanied by sports minister Robert Romawia Royte and road & infrastructure development board vice chairman and MLA H. Lalzirliana.

The construction of 273.34 lakh Mamit circuit house was completed in July 2021, two years after its commencement in 2019, according to the official statement

The ongoing district sports complex is funded under Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK), while the multipurpose hall is funded under state government’s flagship programme- Socio Economic Development Policy (Rs. 4.62 cr) and Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (Rs. 7.88 crore), it said.

The Rs. 17.93 crore 100 bedded hospital project is funded by Finance Corporation through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, the statement added.

