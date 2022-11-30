Aizawl: Opposition Congress in Mizoram on Tuesday named former state government official N Chakhai as the party nominee from the Siaha constituency in the 2023 assembly polls.

Mizoram Congress president Lalsawta announced that Chakhai, a retired Mizoram Civil Service (MCS) officer, will be its candidate, during the general assembly of Mara District Congress Committee (MDCC) held in Siaha town.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Addressing the assembly, Lalsawta asserted that the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) headed by Chief Minister Zoramthanga will be voted out of power in the upcoming polls.

He also said that his party is making massive efforts to reach out to the masses ahead of the elections next year.

Also read | Arunachal bags 14 medals in Wushu Women’s League

Trending Stories









