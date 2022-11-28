Aizawl: Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs John Barla on Sunday said that the Centre is committed towards uplifting minority communities in the country, an official statement said.

Barla arrived in Aizawl on Saturday on a 3-day visit to the northeastern state.

The Union Minister visited south Mizoram Lawngtlai district and held meetings with officials of state departments and Lai Autonomous District Council, (LADC) on Sunday, the official statement issued by state information and public relations department said.

During the meeting, Barla said the Centre has launched various schemes for minority communities, which are being implemented across the country.

He informed the meeting that the NDA government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fully committed to the welfare and development of the minorities.

The Union Minister also officials to spread awareness to the public about the Central schemes and extend helping hands to those in need.

Barla was apprised of the current status and progress of Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) projects being implemented in Lawngtlai district.

He also discussed with the officials to solve some existing problems and to facilitate further progress through the schemes.

Barla visited the ongoing construction of Residential Sports School at Lawngtlai College Veng locality under Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) scheme.

He also paid a visit to the ongoing construction of Kaladan Multi Modal Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP), a bilateral cross-border road project to link Mizoram with Kolkata sea port via Myanmar.

Barla was accompanied by state district council and minority affairs secretary Lalrozama.

The Union Minister will leave for Delhi on Monday, official sources said.

