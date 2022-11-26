Aizawl: A day after a six-month-old Mizo National Front (MNF)-Congress coalition in the Mara council in south Mizoram’s Siaha district was toppled from power, Mizoram BJP unit president Vanlalhmuaka said a BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government would form the next government.

The BJP president said they would stake a claim to form the NDA- led government or a complete BJP-led government in the Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) if the three MNF members that strayed from the MNF-Congress coalition government are willing to join the saffron.

Besides the three MNF members, two more members from the party will join the BJP-MNF coalition government, he said.

“We are preparing for the NDA government in the Mara council. We may also form a government completely headed by BJP if the estranged members are willing to join our party,” Vanlalhmuaka told a news conference here, adding MNF is also part of the NDA government at the Centre.

The MNF- Congress coalition government headed by H. Malvin of Congress as Chief Executive Member (CEM) was voted out in a no-confidence motion on Friday.

Three MNF members, who were part of the coalition government, have strayed from the MNF-Congress coalition and voted in favour of its removal during a session.

Vanlalhmuaka said they will stake a claim to form the next government in the council next week.

He said that seat or portfolio sharing is being discussed between the BJP and MNF members at the MADC headquarters in Siaha.

MNF headed by Zoramthanga, which is now in power in Mizoram, is an ally of the NDA government at the Centre.

But the erstwhile underground group turned political party does not align with the BJP in the state.

In the last MADC polls held in May, the BJP had emerged the single largest party winning 12 out of 25 seats, while the MNF won 9 seats and Congress bagged 4.

No party won a majority.

After a political impasse for more than three weeks, Congress had tie-up with MNF and formed a coalition government on June 1.

Initially, said Vanlalhmuaka, they had asked the MNF to form a NDA coalition government in the MADC but was declined by party leaders, including its president and chief minister Zoramthanga.

He claimed that the BJP did not offer any portfolio berths or money to the MNF members but they left the MNF-Congress coalition government on their own as they lost faith in the party leadership in state headquarters.

“We don’t offer anything. The MNF members left the coalition on their own. Initially, there were three but now two more members are willing to join the BJP-MNF coalition government,” he said.

Despite repeated attempts, MNF leaders could not be contacted for comment.

Vanlalhmuaka also said that the BJP is making massive efforts to either form the BJP led government or at least be part of government in the state in the next assembly polls due next year.

He believed Mizoram will witness a ‘hung assembly’ in the next assembly polls. He said that they would not force a pre-poll alliance and go solo in the coming assembly polls.

“We will go solo and contest all the 40 assembly seats. However, we are ready to work with link minded people, parties or groups barring Congress if they want to work with us,” he said.

In the present 40-member assembly, the ruling MNF has 28 members, opposition Zoram People’s Movement (7), Congress (5) and BJP has one legislator.

