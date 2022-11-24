Aizawl: Mizoram government would continue to impose a blanket ban on firecrackers, sky lanterns and other pyrotechnic materials, including toy guns, during the coming festive season, a police officer said on Thursday.

Aizawl Superintendent of Police (SP) C. Lalruaia said that the orders banning the sale, bursting and use of firecrackers, sky lanterns, toy guns with bullets and other pyrotechnic materials were issued by deputy commissioners last month.

Firecrackers and other pyrotechnic materials were banned during Diwali, he said.

“During the coming festive season- Christmas and New Year too, strict vigilance will be maintained to ensure that firecrackers and other pyrotechnic materials are not sold and used,” Lalruaia told a news conference here.

In the past too, Mizoram used to ban firecrackers, sky lanterns and other pyrotechnic materials, including toy guns, during the festive season to avoid pollution and to mark the sanctity of Christmas and New Year.

Similarly, firecrackers and other pyrotechnic materials used to be banned during festivals of other religious groups in the state.

Mizoram is preparing for a grand celebration of Christmas and New Year after 2 years of low key-celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lalruaia said that they conduct a regular checks at marketplaces in Aizawl to ensure that firecrackers and other pyrotechnic materials are not sold.

“We have also requested shop owners not to sell firecrackers, sky lanterns and toy guns and also appeals have been made to transporters not to transport such items,” he said.

Online shopping agents were also requested not to deliver any parcel or consignment of such banned items even if orders are placed by customers through online platforms, he said.

According to the SP, firecrackers and other pyrotechnic materials were seized by police during a raid in Aizawl’s Bawngkawn area on Monday.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested for possessing the banned items worth Rs. 68,000, he said.

At least 25 people were booked for possessing and using firecrackers and pyrotechnic materials during the festive season- December 2021 to January this year in the Aizawl district, according to Lalruaia.

21 people out of 25 have been convicted, while the remaining 4 are under trial, he said.

