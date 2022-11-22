Aizawl: Union Minister of State for Environment Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Tuesday distributed appointment letters to 79 youths in Mizoram as part of the Centre’s Rozgar Mela initiative.

The 79 recruits are those who got jobs in Assam Rifles, Border Security Force (BSF), Services Selection Board (SSB) and Overseas bank.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The virtual programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributing appointment letters to 71,000 new recruits in view of Rozgar Mela was also held at Assam Rifles base here.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister laid emphasis on the importance of the youths as they are the hope of the nation.

He said that youth power (Yuva Shakti) is the nation’s power.

The Union Minister arrived in Aizawl on a three-day visit on Monday.Choubey, who also holds Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution portfolio, also held review meeting with officials of state food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department, FCI, Bureau of Indian Standard and Central Warehousing Corporation on Tuesday,

He also held a meeting with officials of state forest department and pollution control board.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Choubey also interacted with state governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and assembly speaker Lalrinliana Sailo.

The Union Minister will leave for Delhi on Wednesday, according to officials.

Also Read | 14 states furnished views on identification of minorities, 5 from NE: Centre to SC

Trending Stories









