Aizawl: The youth wing of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) has rebuffed the allegation of the debt trap made by Congress, terming it as an attempt to mislead the state’s people.

The Congress had on November 17 accused the MNF government, headed by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, of being in a debt trap due to fiscal mismanagement.

The Opposition party had also alleged that the state’s total debt has increased from Rs 7,318 in 2018 to over Rs 12,553 crore during three years of MNF rule from 2019-2022, which is more than 70 per cent.

Mizo National Front youth president and Lengteng legislator H.Thangmawia said the allegation levelled by the Congress is ‘misleading’ and questioned the authenticity of the Congress’ claim.

“Every government, be it at the national level or state level, does have debt and this is common in democracy. Does the Congress have any reliable data to substantiate its claim that the government’s debt increases to Rs 12,553 crore in just three years?” H.Thangmawia said.

He said there is no data to substantiate Congress’ allegation.

The MNF leader said that Mizoram has the second least debt among eight northeastern states after Sikkim according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s data during the last six years.

While Mizoram’s debt was nearly 39 per cent of its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) when Congress was voted out in 2018, the MNF government has reduced it to 31.2 per cent during the last three years, he said.

Thangmawia lauded Zoramthanga, who also holds the finance portfolio, as the best finance minister that the MNF government ever had.

He said that despite a huge debt that was left behind by the Lal Thanhawla-led Congress government and the Covid-19 pandemic, Mizoram’s financial position improved and its debt has significantly reduced.

He said that the Chief Minister is making massive efforts to improve the state’s financial condition.

The MNF youth president also said Mizoram has not received its share amounting to over Rs 3,000 crore from the Centre due to the pandemic.

