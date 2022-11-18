Aizawl: Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga on Friday said that India should take earnest efforts to restore peace in the neighbouring countries, an official statement said.

During an interaction with Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy in Aizawl, Zoramthanga informed the Union Minister that peace in India’s neighbouring countries is highly important for the country. “We should make massive efforts to ensure that peace is restored in our neighbouring countries,” Zoramthanga said.

More than 30,000 people from Myanmar have taken refuge in Mizoram since the military junta seized power in the neighbouring country in February last year.

The Mizoram government in collaboration with civil society organisations have set up more than 150 relief camps in different parts of the state. The majority of the Myanmar nationals have camped in the relief camps, while some live with their local relatives and others live in rented houses on their own support. They are being provided with food and other relief by the government, NGOs, churches and village authorities.

The refugees also support themselves by doing manual labour. Recently, the Mizoram government issued an order prohibiting Myanmar nationals to buy land or owning houses and not running businesses without permission.

The government had also prohibited them from enrolling in the state’s electoral roll and Aadhar card.

Reddy and Zoramthanga discussed a wide range of issues, including tourism and the country’s act east policy.

Reddy wished that the tourism industry in Mizoram and other northeastern states grow in a massive way to boost the state’s economy. The Union Minister on Thursday inaugurated a three-day-long international tourism mart in Aizawl.

The event is being organised jointly by the Union Tourism Ministry and Mizoram tourism department to highlight the tourism potential of the northeastern states. The event will also facilitate interaction between buyers, sellers, media, government agencies, and other stakeholders.

