Mizoram Congress accuses MNF of fiscal mismanagement

Aizawl: Mizoram’s opposition Congress on Thursday accused the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) government, headed by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, of being caught in a debt trap due to fiscal mismanagement.

The state’s total debt has increased by over 71 per cent during three years of the MNF rule since 2019, the party said.

“The state government under Chief Minister Zoramthanga is caught in a debt trap. The state’s total debt has increased from Rs 7,318 crore under the Congress in 2018 to over Rs 12,553 crore during three years from 2019-2022 under the MNF,” Congress spokesperson Dr. Lallianchhunga said.

He said the total amount of the state’s debt in three years of the MNF government is almost similar to the state’s total debt accumulated over the past 32 years between 1986 and 2018.

The Congress leader alleged that the present government headed by Zoramthanga, who also holds the finance portfolio, has totally failed in fiscal management.

“None of the previous governments have ever failed in fiscal management and were under such financial constraints as in the present government. The inherent financial mismanagement in the present government clearly manifests the failure of the MNF government,” Lallianchhunga said.

He alleged that the state government has nearly reached the maximum ceiling of loan (Rs 990 crore) it can avail from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) through Open Market Borrowing during the current 2022-23 fiscal.

The Congress leader further alleged that government employees could not be paid on time since May, and the government failed to release the General Provident Fund (GPF) and pensions due to financial crunch.

He said the government also failed to release medical bills or health insurance amounting to crores of rupees to the beneficiaries for a long time.

Hitting out at the Chief Minister, Lallianchhunga said that many good and honest legislators of the ruling MNF could not do or speak good things for the state under Zoramthanga’s autocratic leadership.

Officials of the finance department, Chief Minister’s office, and MNF leaders could not be contacted for comment.

