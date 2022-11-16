Mizoram: Centre to sanction Rs 6,600-cr for state highway projects, says CM

Aizawl: Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga on Tuesday said the Centre would sanction over Rs. 6,600 crores for various highway projects in the state.

Addressing a political session at Mizo National Front (MNF) office here, the MNF president said that he had attended a review meeting of the Northeast states on the construction of national highways held in Guwahati last week.

“Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, who presided over the meeting, had announced that the Centre would sanction various highways projects in Mizoram worth Rs. 6,664 crores to strengthen connectivity in the state,” Zoramthanga said.

The proposed projects will cover widening (2 laning) of a 28-km-long Zorinpui to Longmasu national highway near the Myanmar border, four laning of the 21-km-long section of national highways between Vairengte and Sairang near Aizawl, 32-km-long Aizawl bypass road (2 lanes) and widening of national highway between Seling – Tuivai near Manipur border, he said.

The chief minister said that Gadkari would soon visit the state to provide two bridge projects.

Zoramthanga further said that steps are being taken to resolve the compensation issue along NH-306 and 6 (Vairengte-Sairang) and to address the problems faced by areca nut growers in the state.

He said that around 60,000 families are being provided financial assistance to the tune of Rs. 50,000 under the state flagship programme- Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP) in the current fiscal. Additional 600 families will also be given SEDP assistance during the current financial year, he said.

He added that another 60,000 or more families will be given the assistance in the next fiscal.

