NE Olympic Games 2022: Resolute Mizoram come from behind to win team table tennis event
Mizoram Men's Table Tennis team winning the gold medal at North East Olympic Games 2022

Shillong: Staring defeat in the face, Mizoram overturned a 2-0 deficit to beat Manipur 3-2 in the men’s team finals of the table tennis event at the 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022 at the NEHU Indoor Hall. 

The last fixture of the day went deep into the night as Mizoram battled back after losing their first two matches to Manipur to claim the gold and the team trophy, presented by the Meghalaya State Olympic Association President John F Kharshiing. 

The two states were also involved in the earlier women’s team final, which again saw Mizoram come from behind to beat Manipur. 

The losing semi-finalists in both categories were rewarded with bronze medals; these were Nagaland and Meghalaya in the men’s division and Meghalaya and Tripura in the women’s. 

The individual half of the competition begins today.

