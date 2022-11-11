Mizoram: Myanmar national among 4 held with heroin in Aizawl

Aizawl: At least four people, including a Myanmar national, were arrested in Aizawl for possessing heroin, an official said on Friday.

During separate joint operations, state excise officials and narcotics department and volunteers of the Central Anti-Drug Squad (CADS) under the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) seized 161 grams of heroin worth over Rs 1 crore at two locations in the state capital on Thursday and Friday, he said.

The joint operation team seized 24 grams of heroin from the possession of three peddlers, including two women, at Aizawl’s Bawngkawn area around 11 pm on Thursday.

The joint operation team also seized 137 grams of heroin from a woman peddler on Friday at Thuampui in the northeastern part of Aizawl. The peddler hails from Tahan in Myanmar.

The contraband altogether worth more than Rs 1 crore were believed to have been smuggled from Myanmar, the official said.

The four accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, he said.

The official said that the excise and narcotics department have teamed up with CADS, which was formed on September 9 this year, to curb the smuggling of contraband, especially drugs.

Between September and November 11, the excise department and CADS have seized 4.28 kilograms and 1.9 kilograms of methamphetamine tablets, he said.

Fifty-five cases have been registered and 121 people have been arrested in drug smuggling cases during the same period, he added.

