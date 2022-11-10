Mizoram: Tourism ministry to host event in Aizawl from Nov 17-19



New Delhi: The Ministry of Tourism on Thursday said it will host International Tourism Mart’ in Aizawl next week to highlight the tourism potential of the northeast region.

The ministry tweeted to inform about the upcoming event in the northeastern state.

“The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India is organising International Tourism Mart from November 17-19 at Aizawl, Mizoram highlighting the tourism potential of the northeast region in India, the ministry tweeted.

See more Ministry of Tourism, Government of India is organising International Tourism Mart from 17th to 19th November, 2022 at Aizwal, Mizoram highlighting the tourism potential of the North East region in India. #ITM #ITM2022 #InternationalTourismMart#dekhoapnadesh pic.twitter.com/1enQjArEYC — Ministry of Tourism (@tourismgoi) November 10, 2022

The event has been planned to facilitate interaction between buyers, sellers, media, government agencies, and other stakeholders, it said in another tweet.

