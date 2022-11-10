Mizoram: Drugs worth 8.7 cr seized in Lunglei district

Aizawl: Acting on specific input, Mizoram Police have seized 1.74 kg of heroin worth over Rs 8.7 crore in the Lunglei district in the southern part of the state on Wednesday, police said in a statement.
The operation was conducted in an area between the Tlawng bridge and Pukpui by the Lunglei District Special Branch (DSB) team, it said.
The team recovered and seized the contraband worth Rs. 8.73 crore from the possession of two peddlers, both from Champhai in the eastern part of the state, it said.
They were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.
The two accused were accompanied by a juvenile, who was also booked under Section 78 of the Juvenile Justice Act, the statement added.
