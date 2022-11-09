Aizawl: There are over 8.31 lakh voters, including 4.27 lakh female voters, in Mizoram, according to the draft voter lists published on Wednesday.

Female voters outnumbered their male counterparts by 23,418.

As per the draft rolls published by the state election department, altogether there are 8,31,272 electorates, of which 4,03,927 are males and 4,27,345 are females.

There are 5,071 service voters, including 87 females in the state.

The draft electoral rolls were prepared for special summary revision of voters lists to include people attaining 18 years of age on January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 in 2023, state joint chief electoral officer David Liansanglura Pachuau said.

Aizawl district with 12 assembly constituencies has the highest number of voters at 2,76,657 followed by south Mizoram’s Lunglei district at 96,944.

There are six assembly constituencies in Lunglei district.

Hnahthial district, which was created in 2019, has the least electorates at 15,694.

The last date for filing a claim (inclusion) and objection is fixed on December 8.

According to Pachuau, the final voter list of special summary revision will be published on January 13 next year.

There are 40 assembly constituencies and 1,267 polling stations in Mizoram.

