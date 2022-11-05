Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Friday said the historic Mizoram Peace Accord signed in 1986 was the most time-tested exemplary accord not only in the country but also in the world.

He said that Mizoram, which was earlier a disturbed area during its 20 years of insurgency, has now become the most peaceful state in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“The Mizoram Peace Accord was the most lasting and time-tested exemplary peace accord not only in the country, but also in the world,” Zoramthanga said while proposing words of thanks to President Droupadi Murmu during the special Assembly session.

He said that many neighbouring states and southeast Asian countries used the Mizoram Peace Accord as a model for establishing peace in their areas.

“Mizoram has no industrial, agricultural, horticultural or other products to export. The best thing the state can export to other parts of the country is its lasting peace accord,” the former rebel leader-turned-politician said.

The Mizoram Peace Accord was signed between the Centre and the erstwhile underground Mizo National Front (MNF) on June 30, 1986, ending two decades of insurgency after which Mizoram became the 23rd Indian state on February 20, 1987.

Mizoram was a part of Assam until 1972 when it was carved out as a Union Territory.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The MNF was founded by former Mizoram Chief Minister late Laldenga to protest against the inaction of the Centre towards the famine in the Mizo areas of the Assam state in the late 1950s.

After a major uprising through peaceful means, the group took up arms and got involved in underground activities between 1966 and 1986.

In 1986, the MNF was converted into a political party and is now the ruling party in the state under the leadership of Zoramthanga.

The MNF won the Assembly polls in 1986, 1998, 2003, and 2018.

Also read | Senior Assam Cong leader writes to Meghalaya guv over “attacks on non-tribals”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









