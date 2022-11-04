Aizawl: The Mizoram government on Friday suspended a Sub- Divisional Officer (SDO) under the state power and electricity department over the death of a line-man, who was a muster roll employee in the department.

The lineman, identified as Francis Rochungnunga (30) died of electrocution on Thursday when he was fixing electric cables. The incident occurred at around 4 pm in Lawngtlai town in the southern part of the state. People familiar with the incident said that the victim came in contact with a high-voltage power line, which he was fixing when a person on duty suddenly switched on the power line from a control room.

The victim succumbed to his injury in a hospital.

The government order issued by the power and electricity department commissioner and secretary H. Lalengmawia on Friday said that the SDO in Lawngtlai Power-Sub Division has been suspended with immediate effect. She will be entitled to subsistence allowance at an amount equal to the leave salary during her suspension, the order said.

The incident sparked outrage with the Young Lai Association (YLA), the largest civil organisation of the Lai people in Lawngtlai district, staging agitation on Thursday evening and demanding action against officials responsible for the incident.

Meanwhile, power minister R. Lalzirliana said that the on-duty employee at the control room, if happens to be a muster roll employee, will be terminated. An investigation has been launched and disciplinary actions would be taken against officials responsible for the mishap, he told reporters.

In October, at least three laymen in the same district died of electrocution when they helped power and electric officials in fixing power lines.

