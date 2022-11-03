Aizawl: Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga has said that the state has potential to increase its economy through its natural resources, official sources said on Wednesday.

Addressing the closing ceremony of a week-long Tualte tomato festival in Aizawl, the chief minister said that the state is rich in natural resources for economic growth, the sources said.

“Mizoram is abound with economic molecules and if this molecule is activated it can do great things. We need to harness the strength of our potentiality and produce as much as possible,” Zoramthanga said.

He said that the state government is making efforts regarding markets to ensure that farmers sell their harvests both within and outside the state.

The chief minister also praised tomato growers in Tualte area in Khawzawl district for their hardwork.

He assured that his government would extend all possible help to the farmers.

Deputy chief minister Tawnluia, who spoke on the occasion, also said that the state government’s one of top priorities is to help the farmers become economically self-dependent.

“One of the best ways of lifting our economy is that we (producers and consumers) help each other and buy our local products rather than those coming from outside,” Tawnluia said.

State horticulture development board vice chairman and MLA F. Lalnunmawia also attended the event.

According to Tualte Tomato Growers Cooperative Society chairman R Lalchhanchhuaha, more than 230 families in Tualte have currently cultivated tomatoes. Tomato plantations began in the area in 2019, he said.

The total purchase of farmers from January to October was estimated to be Rs 2.74 crore. The society began producing organic tomato ketchup recently.

