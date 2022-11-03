Aizawl: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said that efforts should be made towards empowering women in the country.

The President arrived in Mizoram’s capital Aizawl on her two-day maiden visit to the Northeastern state.

Apart from gracing the 17th convocation of the Mizoram University at Tanhril near Aizawl, Murmu also virtually inaugurated various education-related projects, including two girls’ hostels and a government college permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) in the state.

President Droupadi Murmu at the 17th convocation of the Mizoram University

“We should ensure that participation of women in education should translate into increased participation in the workforce also. When women progress, the entire country progresses,” Murmu said while speaking at the convocation.

She expressed happiness that female students comprise 50 per cent of the students that graduate in the academic session of 2021-2022.

The President said that the rising number of women in higher education is appreciable, but it should rise at a higher rate.

Citing that students should realise their talent and potential, the President urged them to take up the responsibility of educating the uneducated and spreading the light of knowledge.

She also advised them to explore the world and take up new experiments.

The president praised the MZU for its efforts in promoting academics which, according to her, resulted in remarkable progress in various academic fields.

She said that the infrastructural development of the Mizoram University within a very short span of time is commendable.

More than 6,800 students, including 52 gold medalists, were conferred various degrees-from bachelor to Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) during the convocation.

After the convocation, the President interacted with women and girls students and Self Help Groups (SHGs) at the varsity.

She also attended a cultural programme at the Raj Bhavan in the evening.

The President will address the state assembly at 10 am on Friday before leaving the state.

