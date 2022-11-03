Aizawl: Acting on specific inputs, troopers of Assam Rifles and Custom Preventive force officials seized foreign cigarettes worth Rs 2.47 crore in Champhai district near the Myanmar border on Wednesday, Assam Rifles sources said.

During the joint operation carried out at new Zotlang village, 190 cases of foreign cigarettes were recovered, the sources said.

The contraband worth Rs 2.47 crore was handed over to Customs department on the same day for further legal proceedings, it said.

