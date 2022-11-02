Aizawl: Security has been beefed up across Mizoram in view of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to the northeastern state, a senior police officer said.

Murmu is on a four-day tour to three Northeastern states– Nagaland, Mizoram and Sikkim.

She will arrive in Mizoram’s capital Aizawl on Thursday, according to officials.

This is Murmu’s maiden visit to Mizoram after becoming the President in July.

She had visited the state during the presidential poll campaign on July 7.

Aizawl district Superintendent of Police (SP) C Lalruaia said that security has been tightened in the state especially in the state capital.

All policemen in the state capital have been engaged in the security arrangement, he said.

Aizawl traffic SP Rodingliana Chawngthu also notified traffic regulation as part of the security arrangement.

“No parking” will be enforced and no material or stuff be placed along the stretch of MZU to Raj Bhavan road on Thursday between 6 am to 6 pm and also along the road between Raj Bhavan and Thuampui helipad via Chaltlang from 9 am on Thursday to 12.30 pm on Friday, the notification said.

The notification also urged the public to ensure that movement of the President is not interrupted during her visit.

On her arrival, Murmu will grace the 17th convocation of the Mizoram University (MZU) at Tanhril on the western outskirts of Aizawl and inaugurate various education-related projects, including the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication on Thursday around 3 pm, official sources said.

The president will also inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various projects of the Centre and state governments on the same day, the sources said.

After gracing the MZU convocation, the president will also interact with women and girls students, Self Help Groups at the varsity and attend cultural programme at Raj Bhavan in the evening.

Murmu will address special session of Mizoram assembly at 10:15 am on Friday before leaving the state.

She is the third President to address the state assembly after APJ Abdul Kalam (2005) and Ram Nath Kovind (2017), assembly officials said.

Murmu visited Nagaland on Wednesday and she will visit Sikkim on Friday.

