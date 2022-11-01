Aizawl: Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Kailash Choudhary has inaugurated Rs. 4.28 crore facilities at the Central agricultural university in Aizawl, an official said on Tuesday.

Chaudhary, who arrived in Aizawl on Monday on a two-day visit to the state, opened Multi Technology Testing Centre (MTTC) and Vocational Training Centre (VTC) at College of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry, Central Agricultural University (CAU) in Seleshi near Aizawl on Monday, the official said.

See more कार्यक्रम में व्यावसायिक प्रशिक्षण केंद्र और बहु ​​प्रौद्योगिकी परीक्षण केंद्र का उद्घाटन कर किसानों एवं किसान संघ प्रमुखों से संवाद किया। pic.twitter.com/bBar28l6tl — Kailash Choudhary (@KailashBaytu) October 31, 2022

Addressing a function at the college’s auditorium, Kailash Choudhary said that the Centre is giving priority to the farmers.

“The main purpose of my visit is to look into the problems being faced by farmers. I have come for the well-being of the farmers and to help through various Central schemes,” he said.

He laid emphasis on the need for setting up Farmers’ Producer Organization (FPO) in the state as a new step towards developing the farmers.

Citing that the Centre has launched many schemes for the welfare of FPOs, the Union Minister said he would take immediate steps to ensure that Mizoram’s farmers avail benefits under Pradhan Mantri Kissan Yojana. He promised to visit Mizoram in the next two months.

After the inauguration, the Union MoS visited an exhibition of local products at the college’s community hall and had a lively farmers’ scientist interaction.

Mizoram agriculture minister C. Lalrinsanga also delivered a speech at the function.

Chaudhury paid a visit to aspirational Mamit district in the western part of the state bordering Tripura.

