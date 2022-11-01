Aizawl: The Mizoram unit of BJP on Tuesday blamed the state government for allegedly not spreading awareness enough to sensitise people on the Centre’s healthcare scheme or Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY).

BJP spokesperson F Lalremsangi said around half of the 1,94,859 eligible beneficiaries in the state have so far registered under Ayushman Bharat- PMJAY to avail of the world’s largest healthcare scheme.

She wanted more beneficiaries to be registered to avail of health insurance under the Central scheme.

Lalremsangi also accused the Mizo National Front (MNF) government headed by chief minister Zoramthanga of neglecting public health.

“Mizoram healthcare scheme is on the decline because of negligence towards public health by the state government,” Lalremsangi told a press conference here.

She said that more than 39,500 beneficiaries have registered to avail of the state healthcare scheme and contributed over Rs 7.1 crore to the government as registration fees during the current fiscal.

The BJP leader also questioned the whereabouts of the public contribution.

The government could not reimburse medical bills to many beneficiaries for a long time, she said.

She also blamed the state government for allegedly attempting to handle the state healthcare scheme by borrowing loans.

PMJAY is considered to be the largest health assurance scheme in the world which aims at providing a health cover of Rs. 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization to over 10.74 crore of poor and vulnerable families (approximately 50 crore beneficiaries) that form the bottom 40% of the Indian population.

The households included are based on the deprivation and occupational criteria of the Socio-Economic Caste Census 2011 (SECC 2011) for rural and urban areas respectively. PM-JAY was earlier known as the National Health Protection Scheme (NHPS) before being rechristened.

