Aizawl: The Mizoram police registered a case in connection with the Tuirial oil tanker fire that killed 4 people and injured 17 people in Mizoram’s Aizawl district on Saturday evening, a senior police officer said on Monday.

Aizawl district Superintendent of Police (SP) C. Lalruaia said that a case was registered on Monday to probe the incident. He said that the police began a preliminary investigation soon after the fire on Saturday.

The driver of the oil tanker, who escaped after he met with an accident, is still absconding, he said.

Four people, including a woman and a 74-year-old senior citizen, were killed when the Champhai-bound oil tanker met with an accident and subsequently caught fire at Tuirial area on the National Highway-6, about 20 km east of Aizawl on Saturday.

The vehicle turned turtle on the roadside, people familiar with the mishap said. The incident occurred at around 6 pm when the locals and motorists passing by were collecting petrol leaking from the oil tanker, according to police.

Four victims died on the spot, while 17 others got burnt injuries, Lalruaia said.

The owner of a filling station in Champhai in the northeastern part of the state, where the vehicle was supposed to deliver the fuel, said that the oil tanker was carrying 22,000 litres of petrol worth Rs. 21 lakh when it met with an accident at around 3 pm on Saturday.

Quoting village council and young Mizo association leaders in Tuirial, All Mizoram Petroleum Dealers’ Association (AMPEDA) president Lalnghakliana said that police were immediately informed about the tanker after it met with an accident on the highway. “The local leaders in Tuirial told us that they informed the police soon after the oil tanker met with an accident. They also told us that the police did not rush immediately to seal the area to avoid an untoward incident,” Lalnghakliana told a press conference here.

However, Lalruaia claimed that they had received information about the road mishap from Assam at Bawngkawn police station at 4:30 pm and the police team then immediately rushed to the spot. “We moved out from Aizawl to the site at 5 pm. The vehicle already caught fire by the time we reached the spot,” Lalruaia said.

He said that they have also instructed the village council leaders and YMA volunteers there to guard the area in order to prevent any untoward incident.

Although the village and YMA leaders were trying hard to prevent people from gathering around the oil tanker, they could not control them in the evening, Lalnghakliana said.

Police suspect someone might have lit a cigarette near the oil tanker. They also said that the death toll might go up as some of the injured people are critical.

