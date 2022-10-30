Aizawl: At least four people were killed and 18 injured on Saturday after an oil tanker met with an accident and exploded in Mizoram’s Aizawl district, about 18 km east of the state capital, a senior police officer said Sunday.

Five of the 18 injured are in critical condition, Mizoram Deputy Inspector of Police (Headquarters) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte said.

The incident occurred around 6 pm when the Champhai-bound tanker carrying about 22,000 litres of petrol met with an accident in the vicinity of Tuirial airfield, the DIG said.

The tanker caught fire and exploded when locals were trying to collect the petrol leaking from it, he said.

As per reports, four people, including a woman and a 74-year-old senior citizen, were charred to death and 18 injured in the explosion.

The injured were rushed to the Synod Hospital in Aizawl and a primary health centre in Thingsul village.

Sources said that a taxi and three two-wheelers were also gutted in the fire.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga and other ministers and MLAs, including sports minister Rober Romawia Royte, visited the spot on Saturday night after the incident.

The Chief Minister condoled the death of four persons in the tragic incident and laid wreaths on the coffins of the victims, an official in the CMO said.

Further details are awaited.

