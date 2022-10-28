Mizoram's maiden oil depot likely to come up near Aizawl

Aizawl: The Mizoram government is making efforts to set up a rail-fed Petroleum Oil Lubricant (POL) depot near Aizawl, an official statement said on Thursday.

The depot is planned to be set up at Sihhmui, about 22 km from here, it said.

Chief minister Zoramthanga on Thursday convened a meeting with officials of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and reviewed proposals of the company for setting up the new depot.

It would be rail-fed when construction of the broad gauge railway line between Bairabi and Sairang is completed, officials said.

Mizoram does not have any oil depot, and most supplies come from Assam, they said.

Officials said that filing stations across the state could store fuels only for over five days to meet the requirements of the consumers.

The Chief Minister and IOCL officials, during the meeting, also reviewed the proposal for the expansion and upgrade of the existing gas bottling plant at Mualkhang near Aizawl.

