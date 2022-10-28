Aizawl: Amid reports of rising crimes committed by Myanmar nationals in Mizoram, the Young Mizo Association (YMA), the largest and most influential civil society organisation in Mizoram, has urged the state government to set up proper relief camps in a compact area for the Myanmar refugees who have taken shelter in the state.

About 160 relief camps have already been set up across Mizoram, which currently hosts more than 30,300 Myanmar nationals who fled their homes after the military seized power through a coup d’état in the neighbouring country in February last year.

The state government said that the construction of relief camps in a compact area is technically not feasible as it will result in several problems, including administration, relief and law and order.

Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) general secretary Professor Lalnuntluanga said that delegates of YMA during a general conference held on Thursday passed a resolution directing the CYMA to approach the state government for the establishment of proper and compact relief camps for the Myanmar nationals to prevent them from living scattered across the state.

He said that the delegates observed that the present system wherein the Myanmar nationals are being kept and scattered in various relief camps and villages in different parts of the state might create serious problems someday.

The conference had resolved that the state government should be approached to set up proper relief camps to accommodate the Myanmar nationals and ensure that they are not scattered in different parts of the state, he said.

The YMA’s demand comes at a time when there are reports of an increasing number of crimes committed by Myanmar nationals.

The Assam Rifles, which guards the 510-kilometre-long porous Mizoram-Myanmar border has expressed concern about the increasing number of crimes by Myanmar nationals.

According to Assam Rifles DIG, Digvijay Singh, more than 40 Myanmar nationals were apprehended by the paramilitary force in connection with smuggling and other crimes in the last seven months.

Another senior Assam Rifles officer alleged that there were several instances of crimes, including murder and burglary committed by the Myanmar nationals in remote villages.

He feared that the activities of the Myanmar people might create misunderstanding with the local residents in the long run.

Mizoram’s excise and narcotics department also said that smuggling activities have considerably increased in the state due to the Myanmar crisis.

According to the state police, the number of Myanmar nationals with drugs held by them has increased from 12 in 2021 to 35 in 2022 (till August).

Barring three, the police, however, did not disclose whether or not the Myanmar nationals were refugees taking shelter in the state.

There are many first-timers or novices among the arrested smugglers from Myanmar, according to the excise department.

Meanwhile, a senior official of the state home department said that the construction of relief camps in a compact area is technically not feasible because of financial shortage, administrative, and relief issues, among others.

“It is impossible to set up compact relief camps or to put the Myanmar nationals in one area with our limited sources. How can we do that when there is no financial help from the Centre? It will be a burden for the state government,” the senior official said.

He said that the government could not always provide relief to the Myanmar nationals and it became easier for them to earn their living on daily wages by manual labour when they live scattered in different places.

Another home official also said that the move would result in law and order problems, citing an example of the Brus relief camps in North Tripura district.

Earlier in September, the Mizoram government had instructed Myanmar nationals taking refuge in the state to not purchase land, houses, or run businesses in the state following reports of shops being set up by the Myanmar nationals in some villages.

The government had also instructed them not to make Aadhar cards, voter IDs, and driving licenses and also not to indulge in illegal business.

According to the state home department, a total of 30,385 Myanmar nationals including 10,013 female and 11,650 children have taken shelter across all 11 districts of Mizoram as of October 22.

Of the 30,385 Myanmar nationals, 13,210 have been lodged in 160 relief camps while 17,157 live outside the relief camps, the home department said.

Northeastern Champhai district hosts the largest number of Myanmar refugees at 9,488, followed by southern Siaha district at 7,247, and southernmost Lawngtlai district hosts 5,900 Myanmar people, the data said.

There are 3,306 Myanmar nationals taking shelter in Aizawl district.

Siaha district has the highest number of relief camps at 41, followed by Lawngtlai district (39), and Champhai district (33).

The home department also constantly conducts profiling of the Myanmar nationals and issues identity cards to them to indicate that they are not citizens of the country but taking shelter in Mizoram.

The Myanmar nationals, mostly from Chin state, are provided with food and other reliefs by NGOs and village authorities. Many of them support themselves.

