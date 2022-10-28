Mizoram: PWD official arrested for faking signature, spreading fake notice

Aizawl: A senior official in Mizoram Public Work department has been arrested for forging the signature of a deputy commissioner and spreading fake notice, police said in a statement on Friday.
The accused has been identified as Lalsangliana, who is the Superintending Engineer (SE) in PWD, residing at Aizawl’s ITI Veng locality, the statement said. However, the accused was released on bail as he obtained anticipatory bail, it said.
The police statement said that an office order containing a forged signature of the Aizawl DC declaring all offices closed for October 25 due to inclement weather caused by Cyclone Sitrang, was widely circulated on WhatsApp. The forged document caused many people to believe that offices would be closed that day, causing widespread public alarm.
Subsequently, a case was registered at the cyber crime police station in Aizawl.
