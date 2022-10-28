Mizoram minister urges students to abstain from 'drugs, sexual immorality'

Aizawl: Mizoram school education minister Lalchhandama Ralte urged youths and students to abstain from drugs and sexual immorality.

Speaking at the general assembly of the state’s apex student body Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) at Darzo village in south-east Mizoram’s Hnahthial district on Thursday, Ralte said drug abuse and sexual immorality have significantly impacted Mizo society.

“I urge you to abstain from and be free from such social evils (drug abuse and sexual immorality) that will obstruct us from becoming what we should be in the future,” the former student leader-turned-politician said.

Emphasising the need for joining All India Services, Ralte urged the students gathered at the conference to strive with strong determination, dedication and perseverance.

“We should prepare ourselves with a focus in our education, to meet the various needs and requirements of our state,” he said.

The minister expressed concern about the declining trend of the Mizo code of ethics and traditions, including “respect to elders”.

He urged students to revive and sustain the cherished Mizo moral code of conduct and culture.

He further appealed to students to make efforts the protection of the geographical boundaries of the state, and the Mizo people and promote Mizo communities.

The minister also sought collective efforts to progress the state and the people.

