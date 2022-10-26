Guwahati: In a major operation against anti-national activities, the Lunglei Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles, under the Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered a huge cache of tactical and war-like stores near Niawthlang village of Siaha district and apprehended four persons on Wednesday.

The successful operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Siaha police based on specific information.

The team had specific input about the movement of Myanmar-based insurgents on four Kenbo bikes. The team intercepted and searched the bikes at Niawthlang junction. While searching, the party recovered a large number of tactical and war-like stores in their possession.

The military-grade stores being used for anti-national activities by insurgents based in Myanmar cannot be ruled out, official sources said.

The recovered items include:

A satellite phone, mobile phones, SIM cards, .22 bullets, an air gun and air gun pellets, three digital transceivers, a wireless transmitter-receiver set, combat uniforms, four bikes, antenna bases, bullet-proof jackets, and four bikes. Nearly 3,00,000 kyat (Myanmar currency) was also recovered.

The detained persons and seized items were handed over to the Siaha police station on Wednesday for further investigations and legal proceedings.

Assam Rifles “Friends of the Hill People” has over the years become a force to be reckoned with in the fight against anti-nationals. This operation was a huge setback for anti-national activists operating in the area.

The operation’s success will go a long way in establishing peace and harmony along the Indo-Myanmar Border, sources added.

