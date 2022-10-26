Mizoram: CADC BJP unit expresses concern over road conditions

Aizawl: The Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) BJP unit on Tuesday expressed concern over the dilapidated condition of roads in the council headquarters Chawngte or Kamalanagar town.

The meeting of the district executive of BJP in CADC held on Tuesday blamed the Mizo National Front (MNF)-led CADC government for allegedly paying negligence to the roads within the town.

“The announcement of sanctioning of Rs 3 crores by the CADC’s CEM for pavement of town roads at Longpuighat public meeting and Rs 10 crores for town roads in CADC was a big lie by the CADC MNF government,” the BJP said in a statement.

It said that the road condition in Kamalanagar town has gone from bad to worse.

“The Executive Committee of CADC has neglected the roads of Kamalanagar except for its hallow promises of black-topping of the town roads which never materialised into action. There is not even a single road where vehicles can play smoothly. All roads are full of potholes with fast deteriorating conditions,” it said.

The BJP Chakma district alleged that the current MNF MDCs (Member of District Council) did not bother about the problems being faced by the common public due to the worsening road condition.

The BJP of CADC also expressed serious concern about the continued maladministration and humongous corruption being allegedly committed by the previous and present Executive Committees of CADC led by Mizo National Front (MNF).

It alleged that the existing Executive Committee of CADC has made large-scale illegal appointments such as muster roll, fixed pay and also regularisation of services with backdating under various departments.

Around 400 fresh appointments were made recently by the current CADC government, it said.

The BJP Chakma district executive also vehemently blamed the CADC government for political instability in the council and also the ruling MNF in the state headed by chief minister Zoramthanga for allegedly failing to keep its pre-poll promises and implement its flagship programme.

It said the MNF promised to provide financial assistance to the tune of Rs 3 lakh under its Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP), which has now been reduced to Rs. 25,000.

