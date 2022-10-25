Aizawl: Heavy rains accompanied by storms have damaged houses in some parts of Mizoram, officials said. However, no casualty has been reported, they said.

As per the latest information, two houses in western Mizoram’s Mamit district and five, including two relief camps occupied by Myanmar nationals, in Siaha district in the southern part of the state bordering Myanmar, were damaged by rains and gusty winds late Monday, officials said.

One of the two houses in Mamit district owned by a widow was damaged when a collapsed tree caused by gusty wind hit it, they said.

Heavy rains and gusty winds also triggered landslides and uprooted trees on highways in various parts of the state, they said.

However, there were no reports of major disasters and detailed reports are awaited from across the state, officials said.

They said that heavy rains and storms also disrupted power supplies in some parts of the state.

All schools from nursery to class 12 in Aizawl district, southern Mizoram’s Lunglei district and Serchhip district remained shut on Tuesday in view of cyclone Sitrang and the likelihood of very heavy to extremely rainfall battering the state.

District administrations have advised people not to venture out to rivers between Monday and Wednesday as a precautionary measure to avoid calamities.

