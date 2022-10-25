Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Monday said Champhai in the eastern part of Mizoram bordering Myanmar occupied a strategic position in India’s relationship with Myanmar.

The chief minister arrived in the border district on Monday on a two-day tour.

“As Champhai shares a border with Myanmar, it occupies an important place in the relationship between the two countries- be it in politics or trade,” Zoramthanga said.

Upon arrival in Champhai, he was received by deputy commissioner James Lalrinchhana, head of different offices and NGOs at the circuit house.

Addressing a function, the chief minister said that Champhai has economic importance as a large chunk of agriculture and horticulture products in Mizoram came from the border district.

He urged people to effectively utilise their wet rice cultivation encompassing vast areas of land to increase their economy. He wished that steps are taken to protect and upgrade the wet rice cultivation in the district.

The chief minister was accompanied by Champhai North assembly constituency MLA Dr ZR Thiamsanga. Six Mizoram districts – Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Serchhip, Hnahthial and Saitual- share a 510 km long international border with Myanmar.

A land custom station was opened at Zokhawthar in the Champhai district on the Indo-Myanmar border by then Union Minister of State for Trade and Commerce Nirmala Sitharaman in 2015.

Mizoram currently hosts more than 30,000 people from Myanmar, who fled their country following the military coup in the neighbouring country in February last year.

