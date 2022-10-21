President Murmu to visit Mizoram in early November

Aizawl: President Droupadi Murmu will pay a 2-day visit to Mizoram in early November, an official said on Friday.

This is Murmu’s first visit to the state after she became the President in July.

She had already visited the state on July 7 to garner votes from members of the ruling Mizoram National Front (MNF) and BJP for the Presidential polls.

The president would attend the convocation of Mizoram University (MZU) at Tahnril on the western outskirt of Aizawl and inaugurate certain facilities under the university on November 3, the official said.

She will also address the state assembly on November 4, he said.

State governor Hari Babu Kambhampati has summoned a special session of the state assembly in view of the President’s visit.

The special session will begin at 9:30 am on November 4, according to assembly commissioner and secretary H. Lalrinawma.

Murmu will be the third President to address the state assembly, he said.

Former President late APJ Abdul Kalam had addressed the state assembly in 2005 and Murmu’s predecessor Ram Nath Kovind in November 2017, he said.

Official sources said that Murmu will leave for Delhi after addressing the state assembly on November 4.

