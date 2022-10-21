Aizawl: At least six people, including a Myanmarese woman, were arrested for possessing more than 5.6 kilograms of heroin worth over Rs 28 crores during raids at four locations in Myanmar border Champhai district during 24 hours between Wednesday and Thursday, police said.

A police source said that more than 5.4 kg of heroin was recovered by the Champhai police from a vehicle near Tuipui village, about 20 kilometres from Champhai town on Wednesday night.

A 22-year-old woman and her male companion, both from Zokhawthar, the first Myanmar border village in Mizoram, have been arrested for possessing the contraband, he said.

In another incident, policemen posted at Khankawn check gate, about 100 kilometres from Champhai, recovered and seized 24 grams of heroin concealed in two soap cases from the possession of a local peddler and a 28-year-old Myanmarese woman on Wednesday morning.

The two peddlers were travelling in a maxi cab from Zokhawthar and concealed the contraband inside packets of puffcorn.

On Wednesday around 9 pm, police seized 24 grams of heroin from a peddler at the Khankawn check gate, the officer said.

In another seizure, Champhai police also recovered 156 grams of heroin from a vehicle at Champhai’s Vengsang locality on Thursday morning, he said.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested for possessing the contraband, which was concealed in 12 soap cases, he said.

He said that all the seized drugs were believed to be smuggled from Myanmar.

Police said that they are maintaining round-the-clock vigil to curb smuggling activities from neighbouring states and countries, which has become rampant in recent years.

