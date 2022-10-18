Aizawl: In a major drug haul, a peddler was caught with Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 30.84 crore in Aizawl on Monday, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

Acting on specific inputs, the joint team of Assam Assam Rifles and Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department set up a mobile vehicle check post at Falkland in the northeastern part of the state capital, it said.

The team closely observed the movement of vehicles and intercepted a suspicious vehicle there.

During thorough checking, 92,550 tablets of Methamphetamine worth Rs. 30.84 crore were recovered from the vehicle, it said.

The entire consignment was seized in situ and the individual was taken into custody by the joint team, it said.

