The Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles recovered 209 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 2,71,70,000/- in General Area Zotlang, Mizoram on October 16, 2022.

The operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Custom Preventive Force, Champhai based on specific information. The Assam Rifles team recovered the items which were dumped in General Area Zotlang.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The approximate cost of the recovered foreign-origin cigarette is Rs 2,71,70,000/-. The seized items and detained one individual was handed over to the Customs department, Champhai on 16 October 2022 for further legal proceedings.

The ongoing smuggling of foreign-origin cigarettes is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar Border.

Also Read | Mizoram: Heroin worth over 34 crore seized in Champhai

Trending Stories









